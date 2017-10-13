Prabhas’ Rendezvous With Fans On Saaho Set

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Fans of Baahubali star Prabhas would come in huge numbers on the sets of Saaho every time he shot to catch glimpses of their favourite star. They would scream his name every time they thought he was around.

Now that the first schedule of the film has wrapped, we guess fans thronging the set will be temporarily stopped.

Prabhas’s fan following increased tremendously after the madness of Baahubali.

Prabhas had a long first schedule of the trilingual Saaho, where his fans religiously would come on set every day to see the star. This became a regular affair and since the number of fans kept increasing, we hear that Prabhas’s personal security had to be doubled.

Also, his look from the film had to be guarded too, so everyone had to be extra careful.

The trilingual Saaho has a 2018 release which has left fans in high anticipation to catch Prabhas back on screen