Suhana Khan Clicks This Selfie With A Friend, People Are Making Nasty Comments!

Suhana Khan is being criticized for posing in a selfie with her friend!

The Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has lately become a newsmaker. The young girl has already made some stunning appearances at B-town events, which has contributed a lot in increasing her popularity. And the credit also goes to her pictures which are shared every now and then on the social media platforms.

It was last week only when one of Suhana’s stunning pictures had surfaced online. In the snap she was seen posing in a pool. Whether it was her intense look, her multiple ear piercings, red painted nails or her swimsuit, everything was just breathtaking.

And now another picture of the young girl has gone viral. But this time, it is because of all the wrong reasons. A picture of Suhana has been doing the rounds in which she can be seen posing for a selfie with one of her friends. While the snap looks all cute, the comments made on the picture are all nasty and disgusting.

Some of the low-mentality Instagram users are finding the picture as that of an attention seeker. The trollers are accusing Suhana of choosing a wrong outfit. Some are commenting on her body parts and some are even calling her future p*rn star. The comments are totally vile and senseless!

Talking about Suhana and her stardom at this young age, she has way more lovers than haters. She is already awaited to appear in a Bollywood film. But papa SRK has already said that the minimum qualification he wants his kids to hold is a graduate. Nevertheless, the star kid seems to be all set for her debut, whenever it happens. She has already got an ample amount of fan following.