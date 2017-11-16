All Praises For Dhadak: Shahid Kapoor, Sridevi, And Others React To Dhadak Posters

280 SHARES Share Tweet

Since Dhadak posters were unveiled yesterday, praises have been pouring in from Bollywood celebrities especially family members—Shahid Kapoor and Sridevi.

At around 5 in the evening yesterday, Karan Johar sent entire Bollywood into a tizzy. The first of Dhadak posters were unveiled yesterday and since then celebs have gone gaga over Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar. The chemistry between the two is so apparent that Bollywood celebrities along with family members Shahid Kapoor and Sridevi could not help but comment on it.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Wishing @karanjohar @ZeeStudios_, Ishaan,@ShashankKhaitan & the entire cast and crew of #Dhadak all the good wishes. May all blessings be with you’ll to make a honest film. pic.twitter.com/sIgRYCJhNy — SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) November 15, 2017

#dhadak 🔥👍 kill it. ❤️ A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Nov 15, 2017 at 5:18am PST

From the creator of the Dulhania series @ShashankKhaitan comes his next #Dhadak welcome to the movies Janhavi and Ishaan @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 pic.twitter.com/DHZPjhhFDo — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 15, 2017

Here’s wishing a warmest welcome to the newest bundles of talent in TinselTown! Just love their raw freshness 😘 @ishaan95 @janhvikapoor @karanjohar @shashankkhaitan @dharmamovies #Dhadak #6thJuly A post shared by Avinash Gowariker (@avigowariker) on Nov 15, 2017 at 11:27pm PST

This is not all, in an interview to Pinkvilla, Ishaan’s mother Neelima Azeem when asked about the posters, she stated that “I think they are very beautiful and artistic and at the same time there is a lot of creativity. Both Ishaan and Jahnvi are looking beautiful together and the poster has been made so artistically,”

The proud mother further added, “For newcomers, they don’t even look like newcomers, there is so much grace and depth. So, it is beautiful and they both are so talented and make for a lovely pair. It is all very exciting,”

Neelima when asked about Ishaan’s foray into Bollywood, she said that she is happy that Ishaan has made his debut at a young age (22) and has arrived with a bang!

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is the official remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Dhadak begins its shooting in December and is expected to release on July 6th, 2018.

Watch Video: Sara Ali Khan’s Hot Workout Video Gives Us Major Fitness Goals!