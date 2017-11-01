Priyanka Chopra Trolled Badly For Sharing A Family Picture With Indira Gandhi!

159 SHARES Share Tweet

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra trolled horribly again, this time, for sharing a family picture with Indira Gandhi.

Over the last couple of months, social media trolls have made the headlines very often. Bollywood celebrities are being targeted every now and then. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is one such actress who courts controversy for everything she does and speaks. She has become the target of trolls yet again.

Yesterday, Priyanka on the 33rd death anniversary of Indira Gandhi, took to Instagram to post a picture of her maternal family with Indira Gandhi. The picture featured the late Prime Minister of India smiling with PeeCee’s mom, Madhu Akhouri Chopra, her aunt Neela Akhouri and her maternal grandparents. Her caption read – “An amazing old photo my masi(aunt) @neelaakhouri sent over with her, my mother @madhumalati, my late grand parents Madhu Jyotsna and Manhar krishna Akhouri with the late former PM of India Indira Gandhi. #just #Roots #history #family.”

The actress was accused and criticised for relating herself to former PM. In fact, her family was also criticised for being an ally of the Gandhi family.

For the uninitiated, the Gandhi family – Indira Gandhi has been mired in political controversies since the beginning of democratic India. But it is really weird to know that how the actress is being shamed for her innocent and harmless Instagram post.

Here’s the post for which PeeCee has been trolled badly:

Trollers reaction:

