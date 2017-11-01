Watch: Deepika Padukone’s Reaction On Being Paid More Than Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor For Padmavati!

68 SHARES Share Tweet

Deepika Padukone was asked about her Padmavati fees and her reaction is something you shouldn’t miss.

The recently released trailer of Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, proves that the film will literally be writing history in Indian Cinema. The film is a talk of the town for numerous reasons. One of the reasons is Deepika Padukone’s remuneration. It is being reported that Deepika has been paid more than her Padmavati co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Deepika is undoubtedly one of the highest paid female actors in Bollywood but nobody knows how much exactly she is being paid for a film.

Recently, during the 3D trailer launch of Padmavati, a scribe asked Deepika about her pay cheque for the Padmavati and that she is being highest than other lead actors. Reacting on the same, she said, “Talking about my remuneration isn’t exciting. But I am proud and confident about the money I get. You are comfortable with what you are paid. But what makes me happy is that they (producers) have invested so much money in a film which has a poster featuring me on it. That makes me proud.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

She further said, “In terms of scale, budget and resources, it’s a huge film. We have seen strong female parts at the fore on screen in different films in different ways. I think this (Padmavati) is the beginning of great things women have in films.”

Deepika proves to be the queen of sass!

Watch the video below:

Padmavati is co-produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Viacom 18 Pictures. It is slated to release on 1 December. Deepika Padukone will be seen in the titular role of Rani Padmini, Shahid Kapoor plays the role of Maharaja Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh plays the role of Allaudin Khilji.