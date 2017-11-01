Ranveer Singh Sees Himself In 3D For The First Time In Padmavati Trailer And This Is How He Reacts!

186 SHARES Share Tweet

Ranveer Singh is playing the role of Alauddin Khilji in Padmavati, whose 3D trailer has been launched today!

Ranveer Singh starrer Padmavati has been facing protests from the members of the Karni Sena. And it has affected the promotions of the film so much that there was no event for the official launch of Padmavati’s trailer. But today was the launch of the trailer in 3D, in Mumbai. It was attended by Deepika Padukone along with Shobha Sant, the CEO of Bhansali Productions, and Ajit Andhare of Viacom 18.

Although Ranveer was not present at the event, he earlier saw the trailer in 3D and reacted on Twitter. It was for the first time that he was seeing himself in 3D.

He wrote on Twitter, “Saw #Padmavati 3D trailer last night! Holy smokes! It was jaw-dropping! Also first time I’m seeing myself in 3D so…! Hahaa! Pretty bada*s.”

And seems like the actor was in a fun mood. That’s why he also mentioned about some other firsts of his life. His other two tweets read, “Also stung by a Bee for the first time earlier today. Thought I would post a picture but then I was like I don’t wanna make that Bee famoussss haha” and “In other firsts, it’s also the first day of the rest of my life. Ok, now I’m done.”

Talking about the film Padmavati, it stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor along with Ranveer Singh. They are portraying the roles of Queen Padmini, Rana Rawal Ratan Singh and Alauddin Khilji respectively.

Amid the controversy, the trailer of the film has now gained more than 50 million views. Also, the first song of the film Ghoomar has become a hit. The film is slated to release on December 1, this year.

