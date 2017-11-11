Qarib Qarib Singlle Movie Review: Watch Audience React To Irrfan Khan and Parvathy’s Rom-Com

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The audience reacts to Irrfan Khan and South Indian actress Parvathy unconventional romcom.

Qarib Qarib Singlle, directed by Tanuja Chandra, takes the viewers on a journey that they are likely to forget. Filmed across Rishikesh, Bikaner, Gangtok, the trailer has garnered positive reviews from fans.

Makers of the movie went ahead with a very simplistic promotion. The makers let their content talk for itself. Only a few selected appearances were made by the star cast:

In a movie about what a hit or miss online dating, Jaya (Parvathy) and Yogi (Irrfan) set out on a journey to retrace their past relationships. On the path self -discovery they quarrel, discuss heartbreaks, mend old friendships and think about all the train and taxi rides they have missed.

The trailer had the elements of drama, humor, romance and most of all it had an air of creativity. Qarib Qarib Singlle is actress Parvathy’s Bollywood debut.

As the first show ended and the audiences came out. This was their reaction to the movie: