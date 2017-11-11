Here’s Why Kapil Sharma Is Not Ready To Get Married To Girlfriend Ginni Chatrath

134 SHARES Share Tweet

Comedian Kapil Sharma is having second thoughts about getting married to girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath.

Recently, Kapil Sharma and his girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath were seen seeking blessings at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple with Firangi director Ranjev Dhingra. This had been a sign that wedding bells are in near future for the comedian and his childhood love. But in a recent interview with the daily newspaper, DNA, Kapil Sharma expressed his doubts.

Kapil said to DNA, ”See, whatever has happened with me over the last few months, sometimes I doubt myself if I’m responsible enough. Yes, I’m a professional and doing a show but will I be able to manage all of it and marriage too? I keep telling her that see, this is how I am, we work like crazy people when we do. But I also feel that marriage is also in God’s hands. We can keep planning but honi hoti toh sarkar ne 21 saal ki umar rakhi hai, toh tab tak ho chuki hoti. I feel I need to be more settled before getting married. I don’t think I’m ready for marriage right now.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Kapil Sharma introduced the world to his Ginni while he was going through a rough patch. This was the time when the controversies surrounding him and co-star Sunil Grover were at their peak.

No matter how much Kapil doubts himself his mother is quite keen for the lovebirds to get married.

”Honestly, my family and she are more connected. I have stayed in Mumbai only and I go there only once a year on Diwali. So they have a stronger bond. They stay in Amritsar-Jalandhar so she’s extremely close to my mother. Actually, my mom knows more about Ginni than I do Which is why my mom is forcing me to get married to her. She feels I’m mad and Ginni is perfect for me because she can handle that madness, ” revealed Kapil in the same interview.

Earlier reports suggest that Kapil Sharma was admitted to a rehab for his alcohol addiction but now is clean and on a better path. Kapil’s upcoming Firangi starring Monica Gill and Ishita Dutta opposite him is all set to release on November 24th.

Watch Video: Kapil Sharma’s Witty Reaction On His Break-Up With Girlfriend Ginni Chatrath