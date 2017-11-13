Reliance Entertainment To Present Steven Spielberg’s Next Directorial ‘The Post’ In India

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Hollywood Filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s next film ‘The Post’ will be presented by Reliance Entertainment.

The Post will have Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep in pivotal roles.

Also the film features an acclaimed ensemble cast including Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, David Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, Jesse Plemons, Matthew Rhys, Michael Stuhlbarg, Bradley Whitford and Zach Woods.

The Post is a thrilling drama film about the unlikely partnership between The Washington Post’s Katharine Graham ( Meryl Streep), the first female publisher of a major American newspaper, and an Editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks).

The film revolves around how Katharine Graham ( Meryl Streep) and Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks) race to catch up with The New York Times to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spanned three decades and four U.S. Presidents.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment, The Post is directed by Steven Spielberg. The ace filmmaker will also be producing the film with Amy Pascal and Kristie Macisko Krieger.