Shraddha Kapoor Wraps First Schedule Of Saaho

Shraddha Kapoor has been in Hyderabad for a long schedule of shoot for her film with Prabhas, Saaho.

Saaho is a big scale trilingual film, simultaneously being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The actress took to social media and expressed how she wraps the first schedule of the film there and returns back home in Mumbai.

Shraddha also expressed how she had an amazing time shooting with such a fabulous team and how Hyderabad felt like home only for her.

The tweet read, “1st schedule wrap on #SAAHO Bittersweet feelings.Have had an amazing time shooting with a fabulous team. Felt so at home in #Hyderabad ❤️”

Bittersweet feelings.Have had an amazing time shooting with a fabulous team. Felt so at home in #Hyderabad ❤️ — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) October 10, 2017

The actress who will also be seen portraying the role of badminton Champion Saina Nehwal in her next biopic, had surprise visits by the champ herself. Saina, who is from Hyderabad, removed time to meet Shraddha accompanied by her parents and friends. They interacted about the game, cinema and other things at length.

