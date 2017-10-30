22 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Sapna Choudhary’s Dance Video From A Private Party Goes Viral!

Sapna Choudhary, the Bigg Boss 11 contestant is a Haryanvi dancer!

Bigg Boss 11 has got a loads of controversial contestants which is constantly keeping it in the news. Yesterday was Weekend ka Vaar episode where Salman Khan announced the name of the contestant who got evicted this week. It was the commoner Jyoti Kumari who got voted out from the house. After coming out of the house, when she was asked as to who she feels is the most genuine and the most cunning contestant inside the house. To which she replied by saying that she feels that Vikas Gupta is the most genuine contestant and Sapna Choudhary is the most cunning one.

Well, cunning or not, we cannot say. But we can say this for sure that Sapna has been headlines for lots of other reasons. Recently, she was in news because of her conversation with her co-contestants Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde. They were talking about safe s*x . And the TV actresses were surprised to know how clueless Sapna is on such things!

Now the Biss Bogg contestant is again making headlines and this time it is because of her viral video. Sapna is actually a Haryanvi dancer. And one of her dancing videos from a private party has been doing the rounds of social media. In the video, we can see how Sapna is shaking her legs, while several other men are dancing around her.

Check out the video here…



Talking about the Bigg Boss 11, the show has taken a new turn after Priyank Sharma has returned. Arshi Khan and Hina Khan are continuing with their daily fights and arguments. Let’s see what more is there for us in the entertaining house of Bigg Boss!

