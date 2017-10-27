Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde Calls Tiger Shroff Girlish And Kajol Muhfat- Watch Video!

150 SHARES Share Tweet

Besides fights and arguments among the housemates, there is also a time in Bigg Boss 11 house when the atmosphere is still very much ‘chilled’ out. Well, everything can’t be shown in the one-hour episode of Bigg Boss but here’s some unseen drama that you don’t want to miss it.

Shilpa Shinde, who is a part of the television industry since a very long time, had a casual conversation with the other housemates Puneesh Sharma, Akash Dadlani and Sapna Choudhry at the dining area. It was like a ‘chai pe charcha’ moment for few of the housemates while having their breakfast in the morning

.

Sapna Choudhry comments that Tiger Shroff is not a good actor, to which, Shilpa Shinde comments saying he is very ‘girlish’ type. Puneesh then comments that Tiger is a superhero, not a hero as he loves doing superhero kind of roles and stunts.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Shilpa Shinde carries on the topic saying that in the star kids slot only Bollywood actors Akshaye Khanna and Ranbir Kapoor are the best actors. She even goes on to share a story about how Kajol is ‘muhfat’ and that she removed Amitabh Bachchan’s mistake.

Shilpa Shinde then shares a story saying that once Kajol had questioned everyone why did they clap on Amitabh Bachchan’s one of the scenes during the shooting of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. She further shares that Kajol said that Big B could have done that shot more excellently and also removed Amitabh Bachchan’s mistake, which the megastar agreed to.

Puneesh then says, “one needs guts to do this (remove Big B’s mistake).”

Watch the unseen video, which has been shared by one of the twitter users:

Watch Video: Bigg Boss 11 These Twitter Reactions To Dhinchak Pooja’s Entry Will Leave You In Splits