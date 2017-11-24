Ranveer Singh Promotes Fukrey Returns With Richa Chadha In A Most Hilarious Way

0 SHARES Share Tweet

‘Fukrey Returns’ star Richa Chadha aka Bholi Punjaban took to Instagram to share a video of Ranveer Singh promoting an upcoming song pictured on Richa Chadha titled ‘Bura Na Mano Bholi Hai’.

‘Fukrey Returns’ will revive the beloved characters of Hunny, Choocha, Lali, Zafar and Bholi Punjaban that paved their paths to everyone’s hearts with the 2013 hit film. The sequel offers a song solely dedicated to the badass Bholi Punjaban titled ‘Bura Na Mano Bholi Hai’.

Ranveer Singh who shares a very cordial relationship with Excel Enteratinment was seen promoting the song in the funniest way possible as he said the chorus with epic expressions got Richa Chadha laughing in splits.



Bholi Punjaban won everyone’s hearts with her deadly avatar in Fukrey. In the sequel, ‘Bura Na Mano Bholi Hai’ gives a perfect ode to the badass gangster. The trailer has already intrigued the audience to witness the return of Bholi in the Fukras lives, the song will further add to the curiosity of the audience.

Excel Entertainment’s ‘Fukrey’ made a huge buzz in 2013. The 2013 film won hearts with its unusual concept and emerged as a hit at the box office.

The story of four Fukras trying to make easy money pleased everyone and when the sequel was announced everyone was naturally delighted. While the audience was curious to witness the story of Hunny, Choocha, Lali and Zafar going forward, the trailer for the film added to the excitement.

The music album of ‘Fukrey Returns’ offers a varied range of music tracks to please everyone’s interests. The first two songs ‘Mehbooba’ and ‘Peh Gaya Khalara’ have already got everyone hooked to the album.

Excel Entertainment’s upcoming film ‘Fukrey Returns’ is all set to create a laughter riot onscreen his December. The sequel to the 2013 sleeper hit ‘Fukrey’ is one of the most awaited sequels this year.

The first film touched our hearts with the friendly equation of the four guys and tickled our funny bones at the fun banter between Choocha and Bholi, the trailer of ‘Fukrey Returns’ too grabbed the same essence making the film even more interesting.

Helmed with an ensemble cast of Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh, the film is all the more intriguing as it retains the original cast as well as takes the plot of ‘Fukrey’ further.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, ‘Fukrey Returns’ is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and is slated to release on 8th December 2017, while Ranveer Singh will be seen in Excel Entertainment’s upcoming film ‘Gully Boy’.