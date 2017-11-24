Prince Narula Wants To See These Two Contestants In Bigg Boss 11 Finale!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Prince Narula reveals the two contestants’ name whom he would like to see in the finale of Bigg Boss 11!

Bigg Boss 11 is proving to be one of the most controversial seasons of the show. With strong contenders like Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Hiten Tejwani the show is going in full swing. Before this, the ninth season of the show had become quite popular. Prince Narula, Kishwer Merchant, Yuvika Chaudhary, Suyyash Rai had made the season very entertaining.

Prince had come out as the winner of the ninth season. When the celeb was asked on Twitter as to who he thinks would make it to the finale this time, he replied with a tweet. Narula said that he would like to see Vikas Gupta (whom he calls as his brother) and Shilpa Shinde in the finale episode.

His tweet reads, “hey i was in season 9 & this season i definitely wanna see my brother vikas & i also want to see shilpa ji in finale of #BiggBoss11”

Talking about Bigg Boss 11, not even one episode passes without an ugly fight. Recently, we saw this week’s luxury budget task where the house was converted into a courtroom.

The fight became so ugly between the two teams as well as the judges that they could not arrive at a conclusion. As a result, none of the team could win the task.

Also, for this week’s captaincy task, Hiten, Vikas, Akash, Shilpa, and Arshi have been chosen. Priyank, who believes that Shilpa and Arshi do not deserve to become the captain the house, again body shamed the two ladies saying that they have bulky bodies. Read here: Bigg Boss 11 Priyank Sharma Again BODY SHAMES Shilpa Shinde, To Be On Salman Khan’s Target Again?

Coming back to Prince Narula, it is the celeb’s birthday today. He has thanked all his friends and fans for all the birthday wishes.

We wish Prince Narula a very happy birthday!