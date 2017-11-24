Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi Fame Actors Smriti Khanna And Gautam Gupta Are Married Now!

132 SHARES Share Tweet

On November 23 Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi actors— Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta got married in a private ceremony in Mumbai.

Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi‘s actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta entered holy matrimony in a close-knit traditional ceremony held in Mumbai on November 23. The ceremony was attended by many television as well as Bollywood celebrities. The guest list boasted of names like Naagin 2 actor Karanvir Bohra, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi lead actress Radhika Madan, along with Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, Sussanne Khan and former Miss Asia Pacific Dia Mirza.

The blushing bride, Smriti looked stunning in a pink lehenga choli teamed up with simplistic jewelry while the groom, Gautam complimented her in a turquoise sherwani teamed up with a pink turban.

While talking about her wedding outfit with the Times Of India, Smriti said, “The reception gown will be designed by Falguni and Shane, while the wedding outfit will be a non-branded one from Delhi. It’s going to be a small affair having just 80-100 people. Gautam’s wedding outfit would be from Masaba Gupta’s collection.”

Dishing out about honeymoon plans, Smriti said that nothing has been finalized as of yet but they do plan on visiting probably Europe or Maldives during Christmas. The couple, Smriti and Gautam danced their hearts out in the traditional pre-wedding ceremonies like haldi and mehendi.

Just days ago, Radhika and other friends had hosted a surprise bachelorette for the now married Smriti.

Smriti and Gautam’s engagement came out of nowhere as the couple kept their relationship under wraps but let the cat out of the bag earlier this by announcing their engagement and surprising everyone! Gautam got down on one knee in a very filmy andaaz in front of Smriti on his birthday earlier this year.

The couple became ‘friends’ not during but after wrapping up Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi.

