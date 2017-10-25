Ranveer Singh To Be Seen In A New Avatar In Rohit Shetty’s ‘Temper’ Remake

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Director also explains that he wants to present RS in a never-seen-before avatar.

Rohit Shetty will be presenting Ranveer Singh like he has never been seen before.

Rohit says, ”I think Ranveer will be the biggest star among the younger generation of actors. He is a brilliant actor and is ready to go to any lengths to make his role work.My film with him is a remake of Temper, but we are adapting it. The film will go on the floors mid-next year.”

But the director also explains that he wants to present RS in a never-seen-before avatar. “He has still not tried the complete masala genre and this will be a different Ranveer for sure. He’s equally excited about the film.” So are we!

