Box Office: Ajay Devgn Starrer Golmaal Again First Tuesday Business!

Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal Again continues to dominate box office even on its first Tuesday. After a dull year, looks like 2017 is ending on a rather high note for Bollywood. Rohit Shetty directorial film is nowhere stopping soon at the Box Office and has already made it to the Rs 100 crore club in just a few days of its release.

Fans across the nation waited with bated breath for Golmaal Again and it’s great to know that the horror comedy has managed to live up to audience expectations. Golmaal Again has witnessed the first drop of around 15% on its first Tuesday. The film has earned Rs 13.25 crore net approx on its first Tuesday, taking the total five days collection to Rs 116.60 crore net approx.

The film earned Rs 30 crore net approx on Friday and performed excellently even on Saturday and Sunday. Golmaal Again collected Rs 28.50 crore net approx on day 2 and continued the same trend even on its third day (Sunday). After the thunderous first weekend, Golmaal Again earned Rs 15.25 crore net approx on its first Monday with Tuesday being another amazing day.

The coming days are going to be crucial for the film as the collections have dropped in quite a few places in the country. The comedy entertainer is expected to complete the first week to a total of Rs 135 crore net approx. If this happens, Golmaal Again will become highest grosser Hindi film of the year.

Golmaal Again has an eclectic cast starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee, Sachin Khedekar, Uday Tikekar and Prakash Raj.

Golmaal Again, the fourth instalment of the Rohit Shetty franchise is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Reliance Entertainment and Mangl Murti Films.

