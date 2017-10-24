BREAKING Bigg Boss 11: Guess Which Team Wins Jungle Task- Team Red Or Team Blue?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

For the new luxury budget task, the garden area of Bigg Boss 11 house has been turned into jungle and cave. While the luxury budget task will commence for viewers in tonight’s episode, we EXCLUSIVELY reveal the winning team.

As earlier, we revealed, Bigg Boss has introduced a new fascinating task amid all the major fights among the contestants. The new luxury budget task called, “Khula Sim Sim’ has already created a ruckus in the house. For the task, the garden area of the house has been turned into a jungle. The housemates have been divided into two teams-Team Red and Team Blue.

Team Blue includes- Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma, Jyoti Kumari, Bandagi Kalra, and Sapna Choudhry.

Team Red includes- Hiten Tejwani, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Mehjabi, Sabyasachi, Dhinchak Pooja and Benafsha.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

For the task, both the teams had to torture/irritate each other to an extent that will force the team members to enter the main house. At several stages, Bigg Boss gave an opportunity to housemates to enter the house, if they wish to. If any of the team members enter the house, he/she will be out of the task. The task required a maximum number of the team members to stay in their respective team (also outside the house) to win the task.

Now, not creating more curiosity, we EXCLUSIVELY reveal, ‘Team BLUE’ wins luxury budget task of this week. Yes, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma, Jyoti Kumari, Bandagi Kalra, and Sapna Choudhry have won the luxury budget task of the week.

This is just a start of new drama! This task is sure to change a lot more in the coming days. Wait and watch!

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 11!