Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma And Vikas Gupta’s Friendship Turns Sour!

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma have chosen different paths. Who should be blamed?

This season of Bigg Boss 11 is taking dramatic twists and turns ever since it premiered on October 1. Also, looks like this season is being ruled more by commoners than celebrities, who have been giving enough of content on the show. While Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta’s enmity is keeping the audience entertained, few more friendships are going sour in the Bigg Boss 11 house.

As we saw in the last episode, another friendship has gone sour between Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta. The duo got into a heated argument over the captaincy. It all started after Priyank chose to be on Shilpa Shinde’s side during the luxury budget task. Vikas tried to convince Priyank to come on his side and that he should stop running behind captaincy. This irked Priyank and he got into an argument with Vikas Gupta. Also, Priyank’s closeness with Benafsha seems to be the reason why things are turning sour between the two good friends. As per reports on an online portal, Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma are lovers in real life. The two have made this quite evident even on the show.

On the other hand, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma, who always stood by each other in the game, have also chosen different paths. Puneesh and Bandgi were heard discussing that how Akash is playing mind games and is using them for the sake of the show. This discussion started only after Akash made his dislike for Bandgi much evident in front of Puneesh Sharma.

Equations change each day in Bigg Boss house. Akash has got another enemy in the house and its none other than Arshi Khan. Looks like luxury budget task has got everyone’s real side out. In the last episode, Arshi discusses with Akash that she overheard Akash telling Shilpa that he is being a friend with her only to be in the game. This creates a small argument between them.

What do you think about the changing equations in Bigg Boss 11 house? Share your views!

