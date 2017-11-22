The Real Reason Why Deepika Padukone Was Replaced From Shahid Kapoor’s Brother Ishaan Khattar’s Film!

68 SHARES Share Tweet

Padmavati actress Deepika Padukone was replaced by Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar’s film for this reason.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly a brilliant actor and a favourite of every director. However, it was quite shocking when filmmaker Majid Majidi chose Malavika Mohanan over Deepika Padukone for his upcoming film, ‘Beyond The Clouds’ that also stars Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar.

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker had hit headlines when Deepika Padukone’s look test pictures for the film went viral and moreover because she was not a part of the film, then. Majid Majidi had later clarified that he was quite happy with Deepika’s professionalism and look test but for some reason, things didn’t materialize.

Well, now the filmmaker reveals the real reason why he replaced Deepika. He also reveals on choosing novices over seasoned actors.

”I didn’t want to work with Bollywood superstars. I always wanted to shoot at different locations in Mumbai, because places are also characters in my films. But even for one audition, it was difficult with Deepika (Padukone) as there was a large crowd and even more curiosity. That was the reason for not wanting to cast a superstar,” Majidi said at a press conference on the sidelines of IFFI.

He further added, ”I choose my subjects from the society… I choose my heroes from the crowd. I mostly work with newcomers, but this doesn’t mean that I don’t want to work with professional ones.”

Talking about ‘Beyond The Clouds’, the film revolves around the life of a young brother-sister duo from Mumbai. The film also marks Majidi’s debut in Indian cinema.

On a related note, Ishaan Khattar has bagged his second film ‘Dhadak’ opposite Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is an official remake of Marathi blockbuster ‘Sairat’.

