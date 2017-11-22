The Partridge Family’s David Cassidy Passes Away At 67

0 SHARES Share Tweet

American actor and heartthrob— David Cassidy passes away. He was 67.

American actor and singer David Cassidy best known for his role in the hit 1970s sitcom ‘The Partridge Family’ has passed away. Cassidy was in a critical condition and was suffering from liver and kidney failure.

Cassidy passed away surrounded by his family and close friends according to a statement released by publicist JoAnn Geffen. Cassidy had announced earlier this year that he was diagnosed with dementia.

His nephew, Jack Cassidy tweeted about his uncle’s passing stating that “My uncle David Cassidy has sadly passed away tonight… & in the process of mourning I can’t help but thank God for the joy that he brought to countless millions of people! I don’t think I’m alone in saying that we will all miss him. God Speed!”

My uncle David Cassidy has sadly passed away tonight… & in the process of mourning I can’t help but thank God for the joy that he brought to countless millions of people! I don’t think I’m alone in saying that we will all miss him. God Speed! — Jack Cassidy (@jackgcassidy) November 22, 2017

Jack had kept David’s fans updated with his progress.

Sending prayers and thoughts for my Uncle David Cassidy as he battles in ICU… Brethren pray for healing & comfort for him, our God is able! — Jack Cassidy (@jackgcassidy) November 21, 2017

Thank you all for the love and support your giving my uncle, my family, and me… The responses have been sincerely beautiful! — Jack Cassidy (@jackgcassidy) November 21, 2017

Clearly, David presence has made quite an influence on people’s life. Here is how celebrities are reacting to his passing:

so sad to hear of the passing of david cassidy… he was always so kind to me – such a pleasure to have had him on my show… sending love and prayers to his family… R.I.P. friend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tsFkNiJzFc — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) November 22, 2017

RIP David Cassidy.

Teen superstar, troubled adult & lovely but very complex man.

This was my heart-rending interview with him in 2014 about his lengthy battle with alcohol addiction. He says it all, with courage, honesty & humour. https://t.co/uOHIo1EoK3 pic.twitter.com/D7MRV2HSPs — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 22, 2017

Charles Manson & David Cassidy gone. He was a charismatic writer, musician & icon whom ladies just adored. Cassidy will also be missed. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 22, 2017

RIP David Cassidy. I directed him on an episode of #MalcolmIntheMiddle. He was such an exceptional person & talent. https://t.co/oTGqXsCfhp pic.twitter.com/EF1BjIStU3 — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) November 22, 2017

RIP David Cassidy, only one of two men my mom has ever admitted to being attracted to. Stay safe, Tom Selleck. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 22, 2017

“I’m an optimist. I mean, you have to be with my career. I’ve never gone out and changed my style to suit the times. I have always stayed true to myself.”

You did good, David Cassidy pic.twitter.com/hYf5wrF281 — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) November 22, 2017

#DavidCassidy. You were so sweet to me and you left us too soon. To me and millions of us you were forever young. RIP. pic.twitter.com/3JcjvKiUIA — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) November 22, 2017

Born to singer and actor Jack Cassidy and actress Evelyn Ward spent the early years of his life with his grandparents in New Jersey. Though later he realized that his parents had been divorced for over two years and he was oblivious to that fact. Later his father married singer and actress Shirley Jones.

Cassidy made his debut in 1969 Broadway Musical The Fig Leaves Are Falling. That stint only lasted for about four performances, though that was what got him on radar and landed him the role of Keith Partridge in the musical sitcom ‘The Partridge Family’. The makers of the show did not care if Cassidy could sing or not when they cast him, they just knew that his androgynous looks were enough for roaring success of the show.

Last David Cassidy was seen in was an episode CSI: Crime Scene Investigation in 2013.

