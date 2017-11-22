The Partridge Family’s David Cassidy Passes Away At 67

By
BusinessofCinema News Network
-
David Cassidy

American actor and heartthrob— David Cassidy passes away. He was 67.

American actor and singer David Cassidy best known for his role in the hit 1970s sitcom ‘The Partridge Family’ has passed away. Cassidy was in a critical condition and was suffering from liver and kidney failure.

Cassidy passed away surrounded by his family and close friends according to a statement released by publicist JoAnn Geffen. Cassidy had announced earlier this year that he was diagnosed with dementia.

His nephew, Jack Cassidy tweeted about his uncle’s passing stating that “My uncle David Cassidy has sadly passed away tonight… & in the process of mourning I can’t help but thank God for the joy that he brought to countless millions of people! I don’t think I’m alone in saying that we will all miss him. God Speed!”

Jack had kept David’s fans updated with his progress.

Clearly, David presence has made quite an influence on people’s life. Here is how celebrities are reacting to his passing:

Born to singer and actor Jack Cassidy and actress Evelyn Ward spent the early years of his life with his grandparents in New Jersey. Though later he realized that his parents had been divorced for over two years and he was oblivious to that fact. Later his father married singer and actress Shirley Jones.

Cassidy made his debut in 1969 Broadway Musical The Fig Leaves Are Falling. That stint only lasted for about four performances, though that was what got him on radar and landed him the role of Keith Partridge in the musical sitcom ‘The Partridge Family’. The makers of the show did not care if Cassidy could sing or not when they cast him, they just knew that his androgynous looks were enough for roaring success of the show.

Last David Cassidy was seen in was an episode CSI: Crime Scene Investigation in 2013.

