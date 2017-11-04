Case Filed Against Kamal Haasan Over Terror Remark!

10 SHARES Share Tweet

South superstar Kamal Haasan’s recent comment in a Tamil magazine has set off an uproar from Hindutva forces as well as BJP leaders. The veteran actor alleged that right-wing groups have moved from engaging in debates to employing “terrorism to propagate their communal agenda”. A day after his comment, a case has been filed against the actor in Varanasi on Friday.

In his column in a Tamil magazine that had hit the stands on Thursday, the actor had said that the right-wingers could no longer say “show me a Hindu terrorist if you can; terrorism has spread into their fold too.”

As per a report in TOI, this is a response to a question asked by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He had asked for the actor’s opinion on “the attempt by Hindutva forces to infiltrate into Tamil Nadu”.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Haasan has been booked under Sections 500 (punishment for defamation), 511, 298 (hurting religious sentiment), 295-A (intend to outrage religious feelings), and 505-C (attempt to incite hatred enmity between classes) of the Indian Penal Code.

Reportedly, Varanasi court will hear the plea today against Kamal Haasan.

RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha demanded an apology from the political aspirant, Kamal Hassan.

.@ikamalhaasan must apologise for hurting Hindu civilisation ,defaming it , trying to create provocation for his petty political end. — Prof Rakesh Sinha (@RakeshSinha01) November 2, 2017

Anti Hindu remark by @ikamalhaasan is not the beginning but end of his public image/political career before it could even start!! — Prof Rakesh Sinha (@RakeshSinha01) November 3, 2017

However, Kamal Haasan’s co-stars like Khushbu Sundar and Prakash Raj agree with Kamal Haasan on the issue.

Lynching,abusing,killing,threatening,harassing in the name of religion is a terror..Any religion..We see this now..N this needs 2 be stopped — khushbusundar (@khushsundar) November 3, 2017

If instilling fear in the name of religion..culture..morality is not terrorizing..than what is it ..#justasking pic.twitter.com/hs8Y3H700L — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 3, 2017

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan has been talking about launching his own political party. Recently, in a cryptic tweet, he promised a “big announcement” on his birthday on November 7. “Get ready,” he asked his fans.

Watch Video: Shah Rukh khan’s Beautiful Daughter Suhana Khan At Ittefaq Screening!