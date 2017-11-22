Bigg Boss 11: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Shubhangi Atre Has Something To Say About Shilpa Shinde And Vikas Gupta!

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shubhangi Atre speaks about Bigg Boss 11 contestants Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde’s game.

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde are stealing all the limelight since day one of the show. From fighting with each other to making ugly revelations, the two have left no stone unturned to express hate for each other. The two left everyone in shock with their recent bonding. Vikas and Shilpa Shinde recently patched up during the nomination task, leaving housemates as well as viewers surprised.

To uninitiated, Shilpa had accused Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Benaifer Kohli of “mental torture”. She had also alleged that another producer Sanjay Kohli s*ually harassed her. The makers, on their part, rubbished her claims and stated that she had been throwing tantrums and asking for too much money, which made them replace her from the show. Vikas Gupta, who was the programming head of &TV then, was reportedly responsible for ousting Shilpa Shinde from the show.

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain producer Binaefer Kohli then found a new face to replace Shilpa Shinde. Television actress Shubhangi Atre was replaced with Shilpa for the show. Well, interestingly, Shubhangi had earlier replaced Shilpa as Koyal in Chidiya Ghar also.

Well, current Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress Shubhangi Atre has something to say about Shilpa Shinde as well as Vikas Gupta. “Shilpa is playing very well. She is entertaining. I have nothing personal against her. I wish her all the best,” Shubhangi was quoted by TOI.

Shubhangi also expresses her support for Hina Khan. She says Hina Khan is a very “strong contender and very opinionated”.

But, for all the obvious reasons she supports Vikas Gupta who is her best friends. “I support Vikas as he is a very good friend of mine. He is full of fun and down-to-earth. His stint in the house is real. He is not faking it,” said Shubhangi.

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 11!