MTV EMA 2017: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran And Others Win Big

MTV EMA 2017, one of the biggest music events of the year went down yesterday in London’s SSE Arena.
The star studded MTV EMA 2017 was hosted by Rita Ora. The night was an epic mix of amazing performances by artists like Eminem, Liam Payne, Shawn Mendes, U2, The Killers and many more.
The most nominated of the evening were Taylor Swift with six nominations and Shawn Mendes with five nominations. The big awards were taken home by Shawn Mendes. The 19 year old beat Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Kendrick Lamar in three categories and took home three EMAs.
Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News
The nominees and the winners of the star studded night were:
BEST SONG
Clean Bandit – “Rockabye” ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
DJ Khaled – “Wild Thoughts” ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller
Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – “Despacito” (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes – “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”— WINNER
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
Shawn Mendes— WINNER
BEST LOOK
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Rita Ora
Taylor Swift
Zayn— WINNER
BEST NEW
Julia Michaels
Khalid
Kyle
Rag‘n’Bone Man
Dua Lipa— WINNER
BEST POP
Demi Lovato
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Camila Cabello — WINNER
BEST VIDEO
Foo Fighters – “Run”
Katy Perry – “Bon Appetit” ft. Migos
Kyle – “iSpy” ft. Lil Yachty
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”
Kendrick Lamar- “Humble”— WINNER
BEST LIVE
Bruno Mars
Coldplay
Eminem
U2
Ed Sheeran— WINNER
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
David Guetta— WINNER
BEST ROCK
Foo Fighters
Royal Blood
The Killers
U2
Coldplay— WINNER
BEST HIP HOP
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Eminem— WINNER
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Imagine Dragons
Lana Del Rey
Lorde
The xx
Thirty Seconds To Mars— WINNER
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Taylor Swift
Shawn Mendes— WINNER
BEST PUSH
Jon Bellion
Julia Michaels
Kacy Hill
Khalid
Kyle
Noah Cyrus
Petite Meller
Rag’n’Bone Man
SZA
The Head And The Heart
Hailee Steinfeld— WINNER
BEST WORLD STAGE
Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016
Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016
Tomorrowland 2017
DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017
The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017— WINNER
BEST LOCAL (REGIONAL) ACT
Bruno Mars (U.S.), Little Mix (U.K. & Ireland), Drake (Canada), Justin Bieber (Canada) and Kygo (Norway).
The Best U.S Act Voting Category via social vote fans chose wildcard nominee, Fifth Harmony. Similarly, Louis Tomlinson was chosen by fans via social vote for Best U.K. & Ireland Act.
As for The Best Local (Regional) Act India fans chose the British Indian rapper— Hard Kaur
GLOBAL ICON
U2— WINNER