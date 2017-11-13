MTV EMA 2017: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran And Others Win Big

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MTV EMA 2017, one of the biggest music events of the year went down yesterday in London’s SSE Arena.

The star studded MTV EMA 2017 was hosted by Rita Ora. The night was an epic mix of amazing performances by artists like Eminem, Liam Payne, Shawn Mendes, U2, The Killers and many more.

The most nominated of the evening were Taylor Swift with six nominations and Shawn Mendes with five nominations. The big awards were taken home by Shawn Mendes. The 19 year old beat Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Kendrick Lamar in three categories and took home three EMAs.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The nominees and the winners of the star studded night were:

BEST SONG

Clean Bandit – “Rockabye” ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie

DJ Khaled – “Wild Thoughts” ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – “Despacito” (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes – “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”— WINNER

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Ed Sheeran

Kendrick Lamar

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

Shawn Mendes— WINNER

BEST LOOK

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Rita Ora

Taylor Swift

Zayn— WINNER

BEST NEW

Julia Michaels

Khalid

Kyle

Rag‘n’Bone Man

Dua Lipa— WINNER

BEST POP

Demi Lovato

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Camila Cabello — WINNER

BEST VIDEO

Foo Fighters – “Run”

Katy Perry – “Bon Appetit” ft. Migos

Kyle – “iSpy” ft. Lil Yachty

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

Kendrick Lamar- “Humble”— WINNER

BEST LIVE

Bruno Mars

Coldplay

Eminem

U2

Ed Sheeran— WINNER

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

David Guetta— WINNER

BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters

Royal Blood

The Killers

U2

Coldplay— WINNER

BEST HIP HOP

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Eminem— WINNER

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Imagine Dragons

Lana Del Rey

Lorde

The xx

Thirty Seconds To Mars— WINNER

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Taylor Swift

Shawn Mendes— WINNER

BEST PUSH

Jon Bellion

Julia Michaels

Kacy Hill

Khalid

Kyle

Noah Cyrus

Petite Meller

Rag’n’Bone Man

SZA

The Head And The Heart

Hailee Steinfeld— WINNER

BEST WORLD STAGE

Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016

Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016

Tomorrowland 2017

DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017

Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017

The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017— WINNER

BEST LOCAL (REGIONAL) ACT

Bruno Mars (U.S.), Little Mix (U.K. & Ireland), Drake (Canada), Justin Bieber (Canada) and Kygo (Norway).

The Best U.S Act Voting Category via social vote fans chose wildcard nominee, Fifth Harmony. Similarly, Louis Tomlinson was chosen by fans via social vote for Best U.K. & Ireland Act.

As for The Best Local (Regional) Act India fans chose the British Indian rapper— Hard Kaur

GLOBAL ICON

U2— WINNER

WHAT AN OPENING!! Who else is obsessing over @eminem’s #MTVEMA comeback performance?? A post shared by MTV EMA (@mtvema) on Nov 12, 2017 at 3:35pm PST