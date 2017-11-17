Salman Khan To Host Another TV Show After Bigg Boss 11?

574 SHARES Share Tweet

Salman Khan is currently seen on the small screen as the host of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 11.

If the reports are to be believed, then Salman Khan might appear in another TV show as a host. And the show will be none other than 10 Ka Dum. Earlier, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor has already hosted the first two seasons of the show. And it is most probable that it will be him only bringing the third season.

Talking to a news agency, Danish Khan, the Sony channel’s Executive Vice President and Business Head said, ”10 Ka Dum is coming very soon.”

When he was asked as to who is going to host it, he said, ”I will answer you in a way by saying you tell me who else can it come out with? So, if you’re asking me who is doing Dus Ka Dum… (My answer is) Is there anyone else who can do Dus Ka Dum.”

Adding on further, he said, ”This time, with Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), we created a kind of world record as 3 crore people played KBC on mobile. That was our first attempt at getting a second screen, a mobile, in play for the television. We believe Dus Ka Dum will be the biggest interactive show that we have ever done. For Sony, it will be the most ambitious TV, plus second screen experience for consumers.”

Salman Khan is coming up with his film Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif on December 22, this year.

