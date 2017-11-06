Bigg Boss 11: Is This The Reason Why Dhinchak Pooja Got Evicted From The Show?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Dhinchak Pooja made a huge mistake, which led to her eviction from Bigg Boss 11 house.

Dhinchak Pooja, who shot to fame with her viral song ‘Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj’, is the latest contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 11 house. Pooja made a grand entry on the show and looked like she will create a roar in the house. However, her journey turned out to be dull. Dhinchak Pooja, who was very much quite and calm, did not get involved in unnecessary fights. In the last few days, she managed to grab all the attention by creating a love angle with co-contestant Luv Tyagi. But nothing could save her from eviction.

Pooja’s journey was short but undoubtedly memorable. She became good friends with Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani. In fact, the trio were jail inmates together in the last week of the show. Slowly, she became close to Vikas Gupta also.

Well, making friends in Bigg Boss house can sometimes turn unlucky. Remember how Pooja got nominated for the latest eviction? In order to save her friend Arshi Khan, Dhinchak Pooja nominated herself, which led to her ouster.

Later, Arshi Khan realised that she should have saved Pooja from nominations as she is already established contestant of the show. Arshi realized making a mistake and apologised to Pooja saying she should have nominated herself and saved Pooja.

Dhinchak Pooja totally forgot that she was in the game. If she would have saved herself from nominations against Arshi Khan, the results would have been different in the latest eviction. Nevertheless, everything is fair in the game.

