Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai BREAKS Baahubali 2’s Record!

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai trailer breaks Baahubali 2 record. Read to know how.

This week, Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s much-awaited Tiger Zinda Hai trailer was released and in no time, the trailer took the internet by storm. Bollywood celebrities and fans started tweeting that the film will be yet another blockbuster of the year. The trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai hit the internet on Tuesday, November 7, and the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer is already breaking records even before the release.

Wondering how? Well, Tiger Zinda Hai trailer has become the most like Hindi trailer on YouTube by overtaking the Hindi trailer of Baahubali 2. While Hindi trailer of Baahubali 2 has 541k LIKES ON YouTube, Tiger Zinda Hai has 706K LIKES so far. This is insane and remarkable! Tiger Zinda Hai has received this response on only 4 days of its trailer release.

A sequel to Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai continues the story of two super spies Tiger and Zoya eight years later. Shot across various international locations with sleek production values, this mega espionage drama promises thrills, romance and tons of entertainment.

Tiger Zinda Hai has been filmed in Abu Dhabi, Austria, Greece and Morocco and each destination has its own significance. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Angad Bedi and is releasing on December 22nd!

In case, if you haven’t, watch the trailer here: