Bigg Boss 11: Divya Agarwal Makes SHOCKING Revelations On Her Break Up With Priyank Sharma!

350 SHARES Share Tweet

Priyank Sharma’s girlfriend Divya Agarwal breaks up with him because of his closeness with Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha.

Current Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma and Divya Agarwal who found love on a reality show Splitsvilla 10, are no longer together. The reason behind this is Priyank Sharma’s closeness with his co-contestant Benafsha. Divya announced breaking up with boyfriend Priyank Sharma at a recent music launch. The Splitsvilla contestant revealed that she is disappointed with Priyank and Benafsha.

“I don’t want to be called one of Priyank Sharma’s girlfriends. Whatever he saying or doing in the Bigg Boss house currently makes it clear that he has atleast 4/5 girls in his life. If he is so confused about us and calls our relationship just a connection that he made in Splitsvilla, then it is better we are not together. That’s the reason I’ve decided to end this relationship,” Divya was quoted by TOI.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

She further stated, “There are other men in the house, but they don’t roam around in the Bigg Boss house asking for a massage from every girl. There’s Hiten Tejwani, Vikas Gupta, Luv Tyagi they have never asked for a massage or sat on a girl’s lap.”

Divya also speaks about how Priyank Sharma is doing wrong by commenting on Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi’s closeness when he himself is doing the same in Bigg Boss 11 house. “I don’t think he has any right to comment against Puneesh atleast they are openly admitting that they are in a relationship in a Bigg Boss house unlike him who is sticking to Benafsha Soonawalla and calling it as mere friendship. People warned me about Priyank’s nature, but I never believed them. My parents were watching last night’s episode with me and they were hurt to see him talking about other girls.” said the model.

Divya also shared that Benafsha’s boyfriend Varun Sood is also disturbed because of Priyank’s closeness with Benafsha. “Even Varun is stressed, but he wants to wait for Benafsha to come out clear things with her. As in the past she has been vocal about their relationship. I salute his patience level,” revealed Divya.

Expressing on how Benafsha is doing wrong despite knowing about her relationship with Priyank, Divya said, “Even if they are doing this to win the game, I feel cheated. There are other contestants as well who have come in the show with the same goal of winning it, but they are not resonating to such cheap tactics. I am most upset with Benafsha. She and I belong to the same friend circle, still she is doing all these things with Priyank. He can’t take me for granted and it is better to end the relationship.

”

Well, Divya doesn’t wish on go inside Bigg Boss 11 house but she surely wants to make a one day visit only to clear things with Priyank Sharma.

Are you listening to Bigg Boss 11 makers? We too want Divya and Varun Sood on the show!

Watch Video: Bigg Boss 11 Priyank Sharma Indirectly Confesses His Love For Benafsha Soonawalla?