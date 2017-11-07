Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai Trailer Gets Roaring Response By Fans!

2k SHARES Share Tweet

Finally, Tiger is here! The much-awaited first trailer of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is out and it promises action, romance and tons of entertainment.

The much-awaited theatrical trailer of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has been released on YouTube. And the trailer has become an instant hit. Salman Khan fans have gone berserk over the new trailer. The trailer is receiving a huge response on social networking websites and is already trending on top on Twitter.

Tiger Zinda Hai continues the story of two super spies Tiger and Zoya eight years later. Shot across various international locations with sleek production values, this mega espionage drama promises thrills, romance and tons of entertainment.

Check out fan reactions on the trailer:

Oh bloodyhell ! Damn ! Goosebumps !Tears !!! Freakkkk it’s awesome !!! Loved it !!! Last scene Mahn it’s mind blowing #TigerZindaHaiTrailer — Zindagi 🍁 (@SRKsZindagi) November 7, 2017

#TigerZindaHaiTrailer records are no more this Christmas there will be peace @BeingSalmanKhan in top form dum ho to roklo — Shashank Neelam (@shashank3335) November 7, 2017

1 Word Goosebumping Blockbuster#TigerZindaHaiTrailer — Smeet (@BeingSmeet1012) November 7, 2017

Nowadays, Bollywood movies are shit but this looks fucking amazing! Love the movies that are around this plot. #TigerZindaHaiTrailer — Gautam (@gautamverma23) November 7, 2017

That last Gun Firing scene is so amazing shot. You can feel #TigerZindaHaitrailer @aliabbaszafar @BeingSalmanKhan Thank you — Aquib Ak (@aquib_ak) November 7, 2017

It has stirred my mind Whoooh 👏👏 Stupendous !!!! #TigerZindaHaiTrailer — Varuni (@ShubhaTripathi2) November 7, 2017

Never felt a movie effect while watching a trailer!!!! This trailer has done it & how, Bhai is the biggest star in the universe, what a trailer @aliabbaszafar you are easily most saleble director in bollywood coz you have Bhai #TigerZindaHaiTrailer — Idrees (@Idrees_AK) November 7, 2017

#TigerZindaHaiTrailer only one word to say……. AWESOME….. loved this movie trailer — Megha Hastir (@MeghaHastir) November 7, 2017

#TigerZindaHaiTrailer one word to defined stardom is salman khan. — Saif Ali (@saif74ab) November 7, 2017

#TigerZindaHaiTrailer

Thanks @aliabbaszafar For showing @BeingSalmanKhan In a way which suits his persona and charm outstanding trailer — being dabang (@beingniyamath) November 7, 2017

Slated to release on December 22, Tiger Zinda Hai is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Tiger Zinda Hai is also an important film of the year for Salman Khan as well his previous release- Tubelight proved to be a murky failure at the Box Office.

Watch the trailer below: