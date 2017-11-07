Tiger Zinda Hai Trailer Out: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Promises Thrills, Romance And Entertainment!

2k SHARES Share Tweet

The day you’ve been waiting for is finally here! Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai trailer is finally out.

The excitement for Tiger Zinda Hai trailer was at its peak because the film marks the return of the super hit pair of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif after a hiatus of over five years after Ek Tha Tiger. The trailer is finally out and it’s gripping, explosive and entertaining. The three minutes and seven seconds long trailer sees Salman making a grand entry with dialogue, “Shikaar to sab karte hai magar Tiger se behtar shikaar koi nahi karta.” On the other hand, Katrina Kaif makes action filled entry with guns blazing.

Tiger Zinda Hai is a story about Indian nurses taken hostage. Salman and Katrina battle it out to save their lives from terrorists. Just like its prequel Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai too promises high octane action sequences. Each scene of the trailer will keep you hooked till the end. You will see more of action and less of romantic scenes between Salman and Katrina in the trailer.

Keeping in mind its aim to deliver the biggest action adventure of 2017, the action scenes are at par with international standards. The background score has its own distinct flavour.

Slated to release on December 22, Tiger Zinda Hai is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Tiger Zinda Hai is also an important film of the year for Salman Khan as well his previous release- Tubelight proved to be a murky failure at the Box Office.

In all, the trailer is filled with action, sensational moments and backed with a powerful story.

Watch the trailer below: