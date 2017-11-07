Salman Khan Refuses To Kiss Katrina Kaif In Tiger Zinda Hai

138 SHARES Share Tweet

Salman Khan stands by his no kissing rule even with Katrina Kaif.

Report by a daily newspaper, during the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan refused to kiss rumored girlfriend Katrina Kaif on screen for an intimate scene.

Salman Khan’s no-kissing-on-screen policy is well known to filmmakers and audience alike. The Sultan actor has time and again maintained that he will never kiss or partake in an intimate scene on screen until and unless a script requires it.

The filmmakers felt that probably this time Salman Khan will break his revered policy, since it was Katrina Kaif. Despite director Ali Abbas Zafar trying to convince the actor, Salman Khan refused straightaway. Ultimately the scene was dropped.

Earlier in an interview, Salman had revealed that he feels uncomfortable doing an intimate scene. “I am very uncomfortable. I’m not shy but I just don’t like it. I just don’t think there’s a need to kiss on screen. Jis din aisi need hogi, kar lunga. But abhi tak to mujhe aisi koi zaroorat lagti nahin hai to kiss on screen,” he said.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai is trending all over social media and currently has been viewed 496,843 since its unveiling few hours ago. The movie is set for a Christmas release on December 22nd.

Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s action packed Ek Tha Tiger which also starred dynamic duo— Salman and Katrina.

