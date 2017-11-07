Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani Makes Nasty Comments On Benafsha Soonawalla,What Happens Next Is SHOCKING- Watch Video!

101 SHARES Share Tweet

A lot of entertainment is coming on your way as Bigg Boss 11 contestants will get into a major fight like never before.

Bigg Boss 11 is full of controversies and fights. The contestants of this season are quite successful to keep the fans right on the edge of their seats all the time. Tonight’s episode will witness the biggest fight of the season between Akash Dadlani and Benafsha. It all started after Akash Dadlani started making personal comments on Benafsha. Hina Khan was also heard saying to everyone that Akash has made nasty comments on Benafsha and that she is too angry about it.

Akash crosses all the limits, which irks Priyank Sharma, Hina Khan and other friends of Benafsha. Things turned uglier after Puneesh Sharma’s name got involved in the fight. Puneesh Sharma then gets into a fight with Benafsha and asks her to swear on her mother if she thinks that he revealed anything nasty that she has been claiming about. Priyank Sharma intervenes in this and these all things create another heated argument between Puneesh and Priyank. The two boys come neck to neck and start shouting at the top of their voice.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

In few seconds, the whole house gets into a conflict. We are still figuring it out, who is fighting with whom.

Watch sneak peek video below:

The #BB11 housemates cause havoc in the house! It’s group @ipriyanksharmaa vs group Puneesh Sharma! Watch tonight at 10:30pm! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/sUktyqGTBl — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 7, 2017

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 11!