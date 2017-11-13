Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde And Vikas Gupta Patch Up, Here Is How Twitter Reacts

Here is how Twitter is reacting to Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta’s patch up

Even before entering the Bigg Boss 11 house in October, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta were the talk of the town. As the show progressed Shilpa and Vikas have graced our television screens with their cat-dog fights.

Their fights since entering the house have gone from petty to downright painful to watch. Remember the ‘week of torture’, where Shilpa Shinde drove Vikas Gupta to the brink of breakdown and he tried to flee the house?

During yesterday’s episode, Tumhari Sulu actress Vidya Balan invited Shilpa and Vikas to accompany her host an impromptu radio show. What was interesting in yesterday’s episode were not the dancing contestants but the ‘chemistry’ between Shilpa and Vikas!

In the glimpse of today’s episode shown after the Sunday episode, Shilpa and Vikas will be seen talking cordially in the kitchen area. Whereas co-contestant Akash Dadlani will be spewing accusations that their entire fight is a sham.

This seems interesting as South Indian actress, Gehana Vasisth recently in an interview to Asia TV, stated, “Both were “very close” to each other once upon a time and even shared a physical or se*ual relationship, but Vikas chose to love his job more than Shilpa and was responsible for her ouster,”

Gehana further added, “Shilpa had got emotionally attached to Gupta, but he was not serious and was only interested in the physical aspect of the relationship. Eventually, things did not work out and Shilpa held Vikas responsible for all her problems as she expected him to stand by her in her problems with the channel,”

Now everyone is aware of the ugly fight that made headlines while Shilpa was forced to leave &TV’s popular show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, while Vikas was the channel head. Now let’s see how twitter is reacting to the newly formed friendship:

Evidently twitter has had mixed reactions about the new budding friendship between Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta. Now only time will tell if their friendship stands the test of Bigg Boss 11.

