Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde And Vikas Gupta Patch Up, Here Is How Twitter Reacts

Here is how Twitter is reacting to Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta’s patch up

Even before entering the Bigg Boss 11 house in October, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta were the talk of the town. As the show progressed Shilpa and Vikas have graced our television screens with their cat-dog fights.

Their fights since entering the house have gone from petty to downright painful to watch. Remember the ‘week of torture’, where Shilpa Shinde drove Vikas Gupta to the brink of breakdown and he tried to flee the house?

During yesterday’s episode, Tumhari Sulu actress Vidya Balan invited Shilpa and Vikas to accompany her host an impromptu radio show. What was interesting in yesterday’s episode were not the dancing contestants but the ‘chemistry’ between Shilpa and Vikas!

In the glimpse of today’s episode shown after the Sunday episode, Shilpa and Vikas will be seen talking cordially in the kitchen area. Whereas co-contestant Akash Dadlani will be spewing accusations that their entire fight is a sham.

This seems interesting as South Indian actress, Gehana Vasisth recently in an interview to Asia TV, stated, “Both were “very close” to each other once upon a time and even shared a physical or se*ual relationship, but Vikas chose to love his job more than Shilpa and was responsible for her ouster,”

Gehana further added, “Shilpa had got emotionally attached to Gupta, but he was not serious and was only interested in the physical aspect of the relationship. Eventually, things did not work out and Shilpa held Vikas responsible for all her problems as she expected him to stand by her in her problems with the channel,”

Now everyone is aware of the ugly fight that made headlines while Shilpa was forced to leave &TV’s popular show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, while Vikas was the channel head. Now let’s see how twitter is reacting to the newly formed friendship:

Second #ShiKas pic in 2 days but man, look how cute they look together😭😭❤️❤️ Ngl, Im starting to like #VikasGupta . I feel like hes realised what #ShilpaShinde went through & can relate cos its happening to him now #bb11 #biggboss11 pic.twitter.com/kmM6hgYtuz — Khan Sahiba (@Khan_Girl1) November 12, 2017

Look at his smile😍 he is so cute😘#guchipoo

The way he is looking at her😍😍#Shikas pic.twitter.com/nn38OcUNra — sumera malik (@sumeram601) November 12, 2017

Shilpa-Vikas understand each other the best. They know exactly when the other one is feeling low even though the entire house has no clue about it. #ShiKas #BB11 #BiggBoss11 — Mihrimah Ahmed (@under_the_wraps) November 12, 2017

Umm shikas are not romantic vikas wants to clear all matters with shilpa so he can concentrate on game — Sheezay khan (@KhanSheezay) November 12, 2017

i think i’m in love with #ShiKas..i just love their bonding..shilpa never shows her care for vikas in front of others bt i feel she cares for him or i’m overthing🤔 wen shilpa send tea for vikas thru sabya’s hand,i felt smthng gud😂they look so cutee together😻 #BB11 — Ria Sharma (@princes12804806) November 11, 2017

Don’t know whats wrong with people shipping vikas and shilpa. But I am never going to ship #Shikas ever, I personally can never forget that torturous week of #bb11 — shru🖤🎬 (@TheHonestNRI) November 12, 2017

Now some jealous #ShiKas haters are saying it was all pre planned 😂😂 Jealousy at point #BB11 #BiggBoss11 — Chocolate 💥 (@chocoChip_1_) November 13, 2017

Please stop showing us fake couples Puneesh-Bandgi & Benafsha-Priyank.. & show us what we really wanna watch which is #ShiKas (Shilpa-Vikas) moments!#BB11 — Shanayaa Choudhary (@i_Shanayaa) November 9, 2017

I still don’t like Shilpa.

But I don’t mind Shikas Friendship.. If it’s Genuine. What I’m not getting is.. Why the hell HMs are going mad over it? Here.. Relationships do change. #BB11 — •R a s h i • 🎬 (@rashisingh02) November 12, 2017

Evidently twitter has had mixed reactions about the new budding friendship between Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta. Now only time will tell if their friendship stands the test of Bigg Boss 11.

Watch Video: Bigg Boss 11: Divya Agarwal Makes SHOCKING Revelations On Her Break Up With Priyank Sharma!