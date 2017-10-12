Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta And Shilpa Shinde’s Fight To Take Major Twist In The House!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde’s fight to take a drastic turn inside Bigg Boss 11 house.

Unlike the previous days in Bigg Boss 11 house, tonight’s episode is going to be different, unexpected and high on drama. Till now, we have seen Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde fighting in the house but the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 11 will witness a major twist in their enemy.

From fighting to arguing and accusing each other, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta have gone to every extent to pull each other down on the show. But, hold on! There’s something very surprising in the store that will keep you hooked to the television screen.

We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Bigg Boss 11 enemies Shilpa Shinde and Vikas will be seen gelling up like old good friends. According to our source, after the wake-up call, the two casually start talking to each other and that seems to be the new start of their friendship in the house. Many were wondering will there come a time when the two will turn friends and we guess, the right time has arrived.

Now, it remains to see how long the two try to be normal inside the house. Will they turn good friends inside the house and let bygones be bygones?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 11. Meanwhile, share your views about the new development in the house.

Also, tonight’s episode will see Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta getting into a heated argument. It all started after Bigg Boss announced that Hina and Puneesh Sharma will be fighting for the first captaincy task. Later, housemates lash out at Hina for not informing them that she was giving her name for the captaincy task. Hina in her defense said that she had no clue that she was being appointed for captaincy. Hina then gets into an argument with Vikas over the same. Vikas calls her ‘hypocrite’ and also said that Hina keeps changing her stance as per the situation.

