This Is What Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Characters Are Called In Aanand L Rai’s Movie

119 SHARES Share Tweet

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are gearing up for Aanand L Rai’s movie and we know what their characters are called!

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are currently shooting for Aanand L Rai‘s new directorial venture in a famous film studio in Mumbai. The makers of the film had ensured that the looks of the characters do not get leaked but as fate would have it, their names have!

In a leaked picture posted online we can see the set of the movie and in that is a little clue of the names of the characters. The set look like a wedding sequence is being filmed and in the picture, we can see a wedding banner which says, “Aafiya weds Bauaa”.

Now we wonder if Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s characters are called ‘Bauaa’ and ‘Aafiya’?

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Many speculations have been made regarding the name of the movie. Names like ‘Katrina Meri Jaan’, ‘Batla’ and ‘Bandhua’ are the ones that are the most famous. Reportedly, King Khan is keener on ‘Bouna’.

At a press conference held during Shah Rukh Khan’s 52nd birthday, when asked about the movie and its title, he replied, “The title has been decided. I think the poster is getting ready. In fact, the trailer is also almost ready but since there is a lot of time for its release, hence we won’t release it so soon.”

The movie also features Katrina Kaif along with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

In a recent interview to a leading daily when Aanand L Rai was if he’s found a new side to King Khan— Shah Rukh Khan, he stated, “I discovered a great human being in Shah Rukh and a great friend who teaches you a lot, and then, it’s up to you to learn from him. I am really looking forward to this journey, as I have discovered somebody with whom my equation goes beyond films. I really enjoy being with him and learning from his experiences.”

Last time the trio shared a screen was in ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan‘.

Aanad L Rai‘s directorial is reportedly all set for a Christmas release next year and will clash with Rohit Shetty‘s film starring Ranveer Singh as well Sara Ali Khan’s debut project Kedarnath.

Watch Video: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Abram Happily And Madly Dancing With Suhana Khan And Aryan Khan!