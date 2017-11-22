Bigg Boss 11: When Akash Dadlani Asked Shilpa Shinde To Apply Lotion On His Private Part

204 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Akash Dadlani has made a very cheap statement to Shilpa Shinde. Check out she reacted.

Bigg Boss 11 is known for uglycontroversies, fights, arguments and much more. The contestants are together in the glass-walled house for 24*7 and with this, equations keep changing. One such example is of Akash Dadlani and Shilpa Shinde. The two have become good friends in the Bigg Boss 11 house. In fact, Akash addresses Shilpa as his ‘Maa’. However, last few episodes saw how Akash started getting rude with Shilpa over her patch up Vikas Gupta. Host and superstar Salman Khan also questioned Akash if he has a problem with Shilpa and Vikas Gupta’s friendship.

Well, since then Akash has once again turned a good boy with Shilpa Shinde. He apologized for the same and are back to their old good friendship. However, Akash has crossed all the lines this time. In the recently released Extra Dose video on Voot.com, Akash Dadlani asked Shilpa Shinde to apply lotion on his private part.

Shilpa Shinde was quite shocked with this. Her eyes popped out and looking at Hiten she said that his bad time has started. Here’s what Shilpa said further after Akash made that statement:

Shilpa: “Yeh (Akash) muje jaanta nai hai.”

Hiten Tejwani comments on the same saying, “there’s boundary line, when that person enters it, you are supposed to handle it.”

Shilpa: “isko aisa sambhalungi na ki zindagi bhar yaad rakhega yeh. Yeh bolega Bigg Boss season gyaara mein tha aur mere bajgaye the baara”

Shilpa further say, “jis baar usne liya hai mujse panga, uske bajje hai baara..”

Akash Dadlani comes out from the bathroom and comments that why Shilpa Shinde is saying everything to Hiten Tejwani, he is not my daddy that she needs to tell him everything.

