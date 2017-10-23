Shah Rukh Khan Reveals The Condition That His Family Has Put On Him If He Wants To Continue Acting!

164 SHARES Share Tweet

Shah Rukh Khan’s family has put a condition on him if he wants to continue acting.

The Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is indeed a superstar. And his answers are a prove to that. In an interview to PTI, when he was asked if he gets affected by other star’s success, he said, ”What is the point of having become such a huge star, if you are still going to follow someone else? Or be bothered by someone else, or think about someone else or compare yourself to someone else.”

With everything going for him, he says, ”I am sure, I am being presumptuous, but there are a lot of people out there who say ‘wish we become Shah Rukh Khan’. I am Shah Rukh Khan, so why should I want to be someone else?”

Talking about how his life has changed, he said, ”With no money, no house, no future, parents dead, I did what I felt like doing. I had nothing to lose. Now I have everything.One way to look at it is, ‘Oh I have so much to lose. The other way is, ‘I’ve gained so much, even if I try to lose it, it won’t go away.’ If we were so brave when we had nothing, why should we not be equally brave in our beliefs and thoughts in what we want to do, when we have everything going for us.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

SRK believes that it is very important to do what one wants. He said, ”I am not saying ‘I am a path-breaking guy and I will make people follow me, make them see me as an example.’ No, I do what I feel like doing. I made the most expensive film in the country ever, knowing fully it won’t recover the money. But I had to do it.”

He further added on saying, ”My belief is, if someone else has already done it, why do you want to do it? Go for something else… So many people know me, have me on their minds, they have some good and bad things to say. I can’t assimilate all and live my life. As an artiste, actor, father, star, it has to be what I feel like in the morning.”

He also talked about how he does not watch as many films as an actor from the industry should. He also stated the condition that his family has put on him if he wants to continue acting. He said, ”I don’t watch films, my family has now put a condition if I want to continue as an actor, I have to watch two Hindi films in a month. They are like ‘but how can you not watch films? You act, make films, run a company, how can you not?”

His family has even made a list of films that he needs to watch.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on Aanand L Rai’s next project, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Watch Video: Team Golmaal Again Visits Gaiety Galaxy For Audience Reaction