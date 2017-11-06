Shah Rukh Khan Told Me Once That He Will Back Me Up: Juno Chopra

0 SHARES Share Tweet

This is Juno Chopra’s first association with Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar for Ittefaq. It is a lesser known fact that Juno who is also close friends with Shah Rukh Khan has had a conversation with the superstar way before collaborating for Ittefaq.

Shah Rukh and Juno Chopra’s collaboration was intentional, Shah Rukh Khan had earlier conveyed to Juno Chopra that he would back the producer if he ever desired to make a film.

Interestingly Juno Chopra comes from a lineage of BR Chopra production. Son of Ravi Chopra, Juno is the grandson of the legendary Baldev Raj Chopra (B.R. Chopra), who is known for his classic works like ‘Waqt’ (1965), ‘Ittefaq’ (1969), ‘The Burning Train’ (1979) to name a few.

Ironically Ittefaq was made by BR Chopra, directed by Yash Chopra and now Juno Chopra is the one who is producing it. along with Shah Rukh Khan, and Karan Johar.

The association also marks his first venture into the ‘thriller’ zone. About the Shah Rukh Khan had told him, “Bas aap picture banao and I will back you” and now on this Juno says, “‘if I have Karan and you by my side I don’t need anyone else.”

