Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde’s Leaked Photo, Fake or Real?

Actress Shilpa Sinde accuses producer Vikas Gupta of making her MMS before her exit from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain.

Recently, a picture from what seems like a MMS video has surfaced and has been making rounds of the internet. In the picture a girl is seen being cozy with man.

What is interesting though is that the girl bears stark resemblance with Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame actress— Shilpa Shinde, a contestant in Bigg Boss 11.

Any season of Bigg Boss is not complete with fights that are fueled with controversies. In season 11 the most prominent tussle is that between Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta.

Since the first day of the show, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta have been spewing venomous comments at each other which have now escalated to their personal issues.

While their fights are turning personal with each passing episode, on November 4th, show’s host Salman Khan had to mediate the matter where he reprimanded both of them without taking anybody’s side.

During the recent Bigg Boss’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode Vikas Gupta while standing in the box of accused denied the allegations made by Shilpa Shinde against him of making her MMS after she was fired from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain show.

Shilpa told Salman that she accused Vikas and the makers of the show together and didn’t specifically point fingers at him. Vikas when he was asked to comment on the casting couch that Shilpa hinted at, he admitted being in a relationship with Shilpa during her Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain stint.

As for the woman in the photos the social media collectively is suggesting that it might be Shilpa without her make-up while others have termed her as the actress’s lookalike.

Earlier, Miss Asia Bikini— Gehana Vasisth claimed that Shilpa Shinde was in a sexual relationship with Vikas Gupta before her stint in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain came to an abrupt end.

“Both were very close to each other once upon a time and even shared a physical or sexual relationship, but Vikas chose to love his job more than Shilpa and was responsible for her ouster,” Gehana stated in an interview with Asia TV.

She further added, “Shilpa had got emotionally attached to Gupta, but he was not serious and was only interested in the physical aspect of the relationship. Eventually, things did not work out and Shilpa held Vikas responsible for all her problems as she expected him to stand by her in her problems with the channel.”

As for the leaked picture no matter the stance one takes, there is no definite source to prove the authenticity of the picture.