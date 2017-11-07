Indian Television Academy Awards 2017 was star studded as the entire television fraternity came to the event.
Television beauties like Jennifer Winget, Mouni Roy, Shrenu Parikh, Adaa Khan, Aishwarya Sakhuja, Helly Shah came dressed to kill and and yes, they killed us with their dazzling looks! The reel to real couples too captured everybody’s attention with their bespoke looks.
As for the star studded winners of the evening— ‘Ishqbaaz’ actor Nakuul Mehta and ‘Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ actor Vivian Dsena won a tied award in the Best Actor Category. As for the female actors— Jennifer Winget took home the award for the Best Actress Jury for her performance in ‘Beyhadh’ while Helly Shah won it for Best Actress Popular.
Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News
As for the other categories Rohitash Gaud, who plays the role of Manmohan Tiwari in the famous ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ won the award for Best Actor in a Comic Series.
ITA Awards 2017 was the most successful season in terms of votes. So, it can only be estimated how many fans voted for their favorite shows and categories.
Here is the list of the winners:
Best Actor Popular: Nakuul Mehta & Vivian DSena
Best Actor Drama: Purab Kohli
Best Actress Popular: HellyShah Best
Actress Drama: JenniferWinget
Best Costume: Neerushaa Nikhat for Chandrakanta
Best Actor In Comedy Role: Rohitash Gaud
Best Actress In a Comedy Role: Shubhangi Atre
Most Entertaining Personality On TV: Manish Paul
Most Popular TV Personality: Farah Khan
Best Show: Ishqbaaz
While ‘Shani’ won the title of the Best Mythological Show. ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ won appreciation for longest running show. Neerusha Nikhat won the award for Best Costumes for ‘Chandrakanta’.
While the winners were celebrating the cutest post award moment has to be Nakuul and Surbhi dancing on Ajee Ojee!