Watch: Ankita Lokhande Dances On A Romantic Song With This Mystery Man!

Ankita Lokhande has shared a video in which she is seen dancing on a romantic track with a mystery man!

The TV actress Ankita Lokhande was dating the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput back in the days when they were shooting for Zee TV’s daily soap Pavitra Rishta. The two were really in love with each other and the actor had even proposed to the actress on the sets of the dance show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. But then Sushant entered the B-town and slowly their love faded away. Ultimately, the two of them broke up.

Well, this was known to most of us. What we also know is that, after break-up, Sushant is allegedly in a relationship with his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon. But there has been nothing on Ankita dating someone else.

The actress recently posted a video in which she can be seen grooving on a romantic track with a man. The two them are holding each other close as they dance on the melodious song. But wait. Who is the man? Well, before you all start thinking something else, let us all tell you that it is Ankita’s brother Aditya.

The two of them were just doing some madness and can be seen laughing hard towards the end of the video. Ankita herself has shared the video on her Instagram page. She has captioned the post as, “Madness with adi #wearefamily @itsadityaofficial”

Talking about Ankita Lokhande’s professional front, Ankita is making her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi.

On the other hand, her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput is doing well in Bollywood. He is going to be seen with Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan in the film Kedarnath. He is also working on the film Chanda Mama Door Ke.

