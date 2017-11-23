0 SHARES Share Tweet

Is Shahid Kapoor going to star opposite wife Mira Rajput Kapoor in her Bollywood debut?

Ever since Shahid Kapoor got married to Mira Rajput in a lavish close-knit ceremony in Delhi two years ago, speculations about her Bollywood debut have been the talk of the town. Recently, Shahid and Mira featured on the cover of Hello Magazine’s November 2017 issue. They were looking absolutely stunning together but this has again fueled the rumors of Mira’s Bollywood debut opposite her husband, Shahid.

In the interview with the Hello Magazine when asked the much talked about the question of his wife, Mira’s Bollywood debut opposite him, he said, “It’s quite interesting and surprising how this has randomly been coming up in the media (laughs). But it’s for her to decide.”

Talking about his little daughter Misha, Shahid very proudly stated that he is a hand-on-father, “Yes, I can say that pretty confidently. I love spending time with Misha. I consider myself lucky that I get to spend as much time with her as I do. I’ve seen her grow from a one-day-old to a 14-month-old and it’s just been such a precious journey.” See Photos: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput’s Killer Chemistry On Magazine Cover Will Leave You Awestruck!

The Padmavati actor also revealed what would he change if he could make the world a better place for his daughter Misha, “There’s a whole lot of things that I would change. Preserving the environment is one. I also want things to be simpler. I hope she can have a normal childhood in this digital age. I’m going to try as much I can to make that happen. Every profession has its pros and cons, and the kind of attention a child gets because she’s an actor’s child is sometimes overwhelming.”

Shahid Kapoor also mentioned that they, Shahid and Mira are falling in love with each passing day.

Shahid further added that his wife Mira and daughter Misha are his topmost priority. Also that he is focusing on being a good husband and a father.

Currently, Shahid Kapoor is surrounded by the Padmavati debacle. With the movie’s release no in near sight, we are eagerly waiting for co-produced by T-Series and KriArj Entertainment and Shree Narayan Singh directed ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ starring Shahid Kapoor to release on August 31, 2018.