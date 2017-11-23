The Post Brings Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks And Meryl Streep Together For The First Time!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Post is all set to bring the powerful trio of Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep for the first time on celluloid.

Tom Hanks will be seen playing the role of an editor named ‘Ben Bradlee‘ and Meryl Streep will be playing the character of Katharine Graham from ‘The Washington Post’ in the Spielberg helmed film.

Steven Spielberg has collaborated with Tom Hanks before on several projects, the most recent one being is ‘Bridge of Spies’.

Both of them have worked on blockbuster hit films like Saving Private Ryan, Catch Me If You Can, The Terminal etc.

But with ‘The Post’ we can surely witness the Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep triumvirate creating magic on silver screen.

Meryl Streep is a legendary actress particularly known for versatility in her roles and her accent adaptation, she is all set to captivate the audiences once again with her portrayal of Katharine Graham in ‘The Post’.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment, The Post is directed by Steven Spielberg. The ace filmmaker will also be producing the film with Amy Pascal and Kristie Macisko Krieger.

The film is all set for its theatrical release in India on 12th Jan 2018.