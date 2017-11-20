Shashi Tharoor Apologizes For His ‘Chhillar’ Tweet On Miss World Manushi Chhillar

13 SHARES Share Tweet

Shashi Tharoor has apologized for his ‘Chhilar’ tweet, states that the tweet was ‘light-hearted’.

After being criticized by Twitterati along with the Haryana’s Finance Minister Capt. Abhimanyu and Haryana’s Women and Child Development Minister Kavita Jain, Shashi Tharoor has apologized for his ‘Chhillar’ tweet.

Manushi Chhillar won the Miss World 2017 title and effectively ended the 17-year Indian drought for winning an international beauty pageant.

The tweet that had Tharoor trolled was the one where he compared the new Miss World to the Hindi word that means loose change— chillar.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

“What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!” (sic)

What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 19, 2017

One of the Twitterati in the comment section wrote:

“But sir,she is certainly a chhillar of gold.A golden girl.Attracting world like past when India was used to be a golden bird.” (sic)

But sir,she is certainly a chhillar of gold.A golden girl.Attracting world like past when India was used to be a golden bird. — Kumar Abhishek (@KrabhishekTwits) November 19, 2017

Soon after Tharoor took to Twitter and apologized stating:

“Guess the pun IS the lowest form of humour, & the bilingual pun lower still! Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today. Certainly no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer i’ve separately praised. Please: Chill!” (sic)

Guess the pun IS the lowest form of humour, & the bilingual pun lower still! Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today. Certainly no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer i’ve separately praised. Please: Chill! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 19, 2017

He even lauded the Haryana-born Manushi Chhillar in a tweet stating:

“What a terrific answer by this bright young woman — a real credit to Indian values! #missworldmanushi” (sic)

What a terrific answer by this bright young woman — a real credit to Indian values! #missworldmanushi https://t.co/0gCQxlqD5L — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 19, 2017

While Tharoor was still being trolled he took to Twitter and emphasized on the fact that he, in fact, has apologized:

“Guess the people offended by one tweet never saw the other. Just reminding….” (sic)

Guess the people offended by one tweet never saw the other. Just reminding…. https://t.co/K4m05QkWMI — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 19, 2017

As time goes by this tweet will be forgotten but it’s the lesson that should remain with us, right Mr Shashi Tharoor?

Watch Video: Sara Ali Khan’s Hot Workout Video Gives Us Major Fitness Goals!