Bigg Boss 11: Hiten Tejwani, Arshi Khan And Vikas Gupta Team Against Hina Khan- Watch Video!

Bigg Boss has introduced this week’s nomination task and like always, planning plotting has started in Bigg Boss 11 house. As earlier we revealed, Hiten Tejwani, Hina Khan, Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta are the first four contestants put in the safe zone for the nomination task. The twist in the game is that one contestant out of the four has to move out of that safe zone.

Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta and Hiten Tejwani have already teamed to send Hina Khan outside the zone. But looks like Hina is not someone who would easily come out and get nominated. The makers have released the sneak peek video that sees Hina arguing and fighting for herself to stay in the game after Vikas, Arshi and Hiten team up against her.

As per the rules of the nomination task, Bigg Boss has chosen 4 contestants- Hiten Tejwani, Arshi Khan, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta for the safe zone. All the four contestants are safe and have been put into the safe zone of the house, which has been created in the garden area of the house.

The four will get all the food and luxury amenities while in the safe zone. However, there’s a huge twist in the nomination task. Bigg Boss will play a buzzer six times in the day. After every buzzer, one out of the four contestants from the safe zone has to come out. This will be decided mutually by the four. The one coming out will get nominated while the rest three will be in the safe zone.

The one getting out of the safe zone as the nominated contestant has to send one of the housemates in the safe zone. By the end of the six rounds, the last four contestants sitting in the safe zone will be declared ‘Safe’ along with the captain Bandgi Kalra.

