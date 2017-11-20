Shashi Tharoor Slammed For His ‘Chhillar’ Tweet On Miss World Manushi Chhillar

65 SHARES Share Tweet

Shashi Tharoor slammed for his ‘Chhilliar’ wordplay on twitter.

While the world praises the new Indian Miss World— Manushi Chhillar, Shashi Tharoor is being slammed for his distasteful tweet about demonetization.

“What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!”

What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 19, 2017

The Congress leader’s smart wordplay on the ‘Chhillar’ has backfired for him as he has compared the new Indian Miss World’s last name to the Hindi word ‘chillar’ which means loose change.

As an aftermath of this tweet, Haryana Women and Child Development Minister Kavita Jain has asked Shashi Tharoor for an official apology. Stating that Tharoor’s tweet is a “callous and reckless wordplay on new Miss World Manushi Chhillar”.

Kavita Jain also added that Haryana-born Manushi Chhillar is just not the pride of the state, but also of the entire nation after winning the Miss World Crown for the country after 17 years.

“Tharoor has only exposed his own debased thinking by questioning the self-respect of our daughters, the pride of the country, and the brave community ‘Chhillar’,” Ms. Jain said in her statement.

“It is tragic that leaders of the Congress party which is headed by a woman do not respect women. Such low thinking is responsible for the Congress losing its base in the country,” she further added.

That is not all, Haryana Finance Minister Capt. Abhimanyu also criticised Shashi Tharoor on Twitter:

”A shameless comment.deserves to be withdrawn and Shashi must apologise for this ..can’t believe ..he can go so low..” (sic)

A shameless comment.deserves to be withdrawn and Shashi must apologise for this ..can’t believe ..he can go so low.. https://t.co/TqYkSZiTHj — Captain Abhimanyu (@CaptAbhimanyu) November 19, 2017

