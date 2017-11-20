Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde’s Brother Speaks Up On Hina Khan’s Behaviour Inside The House

192 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde’s brother thinks that Hina Khan is the most unfair in the house!

The TV actress Shilpa Shinde has come out to be one of the strongest contestants of this season of the controversial TV reality show. She is giving a tough competition to other contestants like Hiten Tejwani, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma.

Although the Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress, in the initial days had created a big controversy by mentally torturing Vikas Gupta due to their personal past issues. But lately, she has become friends with him and now both of them seem to be on good terms.

But this has not gone well with other contestants like Akash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma, Bandgi Kalra and Hina Khan. They can’t digest the fact that Shilpa and Vikas patched up in such a short span of time.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Shilpa’s brother expressed his opinion on as to who he thinks is th most fair and unfair contestant inside the house. He said, ”Most fair… Apart from Shilpa (lol.. you can’t call me partial for this ), I feel Vikas Gupta is the fairest character. Most unfair is Hina Khan, as she is not trying to dig deep into the matter and becomes very judgmental in all situations that come up.”

Speaking up on his sister and her performance on the show, he said, ”She has set the benchmark high for others also and from the current position, I see her spending the entire tenure in the house. As I said she isn’t playing the game, she is living in the house.”

Well, we certainly believe that Shilpa is going to be in the house for a long time. And who knows she may come out as the winner as well!

