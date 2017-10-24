Shatrughan Sinha Gets Trolled For Sharing Amitabh Bachchan’s Photo To Wish Kader Khan!

By
BusinessofCinema News Network
-
shatrugahan sinha amitabh bachchan

You can never escape from the eyes of Twitterati and Shatrughan Sinha’s big error is an example. Recently, Shabana Azmi was trolled on twitter for calling poha as Upma and now, actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha has been trolled for sharing Amitabh Bachchan’s picture on Kader Khan’s birthday.

Shatrughan Sinha committed a major error to which Twitterati responded in a hilarious way. Mr Sinha took to Twitter to wish Kader Khan on his birthday but the picture that he posted along with the tweet was with Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Remembering the great actor, entertainer & dialogue writer Kader Khan on his birthday. Love you, miss you and wish you on this day…” wrote Mr Sinha on Twitter.

However, Shatrughan Sinha later defended his tweet. He made it clear to the fans that both he and Amitabh Bachchan had worked with Kader Khan and that made him share that picture. However, twitterati were not convinced with the same.

He wrote, “humble submition- myself & Amitabh Ji has worked -great Kadar Khan @ obliged on his contributions on both individual & professional front.”

Here is how Twitter has trolled Shatrughan Sinha for sharing Amitabh Bachchan’s picture on Kader Khan’s birthday:

Watch Video: Sanjay Dutt’s Funny Drunk Antics Outside His House Will Make You Go ROLF

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR