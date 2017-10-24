Shatrughan Sinha Gets Trolled For Sharing Amitabh Bachchan’s Photo To Wish Kader Khan!

92 SHARES Share Tweet

You can never escape from the eyes of Twitterati and Shatrughan Sinha’s big error is an example. Recently, Shabana Azmi was trolled on twitter for calling poha as Upma and now, actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha has been trolled for sharing Amitabh Bachchan’s picture on Kader Khan’s birthday.

Shatrughan Sinha committed a major error to which Twitterati responded in a hilarious way. Mr Sinha took to Twitter to wish Kader Khan on his birthday but the picture that he posted along with the tweet was with Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan.

Remembering the great actor, entertainer & dialogue writer Kader Khan on his birthday. Love you, miss you and wish you on this day…” wrote Mr Sinha on Twitter.

Remembering the great actor, entertainer & dialogue writer Kader Khan on his birthday. Love you, miss you and wish you on this day… pic.twitter.com/fFL98hzIic — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 22, 2017

However, Shatrughan Sinha later defended his tweet. He made it clear to the fans that both he and Amitabh Bachchan had worked with Kader Khan and that made him share that picture. However, twitterati were not convinced with the same.

He wrote, “humble submition- myself & Amitabh Ji has worked -great Kadar Khan @ obliged on his contributions on both individual & professional front.”

humble submition- myself & Amitabh Ji has worked -great Kadar Khan @ obliged on his contributions on both individual & professional front. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 22, 2017

Here is how Twitter has trolled Shatrughan Sinha for sharing Amitabh Bachchan’s picture on Kader Khan’s birthday:

Remembering the legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar on Amit Shah's bday pic.twitter.com/gMhfncDHxA — SwatKat (@swatic12) October 22, 2017

My tributes to legendary actor Govinda for his great role in d movie #Rajababu 😀 pic.twitter.com/yX4xB8s9L8 — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@vinaydokania) October 23, 2017

Sir ye Tiranga movie ka Gaindswamy hai pic.twitter.com/OGJYlZv9Fg — Charles Babuwski ☔ (@GaurangBhardwa1) October 22, 2017

OMG Amitabh Bachchan ka asli naam Kader khan hai,aaj pta chla. — Er Mujib Ansari 🇮🇳 (@Mujibansari6) October 22, 2017

Remembering Jitendra on his bday. pic.twitter.com/2KTWS5EoZK — Vigil Aunty ❎ (@famousaunty) October 22, 2017

Remembering #HrithikRoshan for his Greek god looks and an additional finger pic.twitter.com/XiDuwRPaoW — Shruti Mehta (@opportunistic05) October 23, 2017

Ye Kader Khan blue kurte mein hai ya Pink jacket mein? — Ankit Sharma (@ankit_sharmank) October 22, 2017

Remembering Mogambo from Mr. India pic.twitter.com/4yKuwOXARj — Amit Shah (@amitshaah_) October 23, 2017

