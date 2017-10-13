Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma Finally SPEAKS Up On Dating Vikas Gupta!

764 SHARES Share Tweet

In the first week itself, Bigg Boss 11 saw biggest twists and turns in the house. Roadies Rising and Splitsvilla X contestant Priyank Sharma was thrown out of the house in a week by Salman Khan after he hit Akash Dadlani. Priyank in support of Vikas Gupta hit Akash, which had left Salman Khan angry and soon, he was shown the doors of the house.

Priyanka, who is now out of the house, in an interview with IndianExpress spoke about how he felt when he was kicked out of Bigg Boss 11 house. He said, ”It’s definitely an incomplete feeling. Yes, I am sad that I am out of the house but I am also happy to receive so much of love from so many people. The way they have supported me is surreal. I just feel too lucky at the moment.”

During the interview, he was also asked about the rumours of him and Vikas Gupta dating, and Priyank laughed out to say, “As per the grapevines, apart from Vikas I am also dating Hina and Benafsha. I am in too much demand it seems. But on a serious note, it’s all nonsense and complete rubbish. Please don’t pay heed to these rumours.”

The reality show star further quipped on who he will support in the season, “Apart from four people namely, Shilpa, Arshi, Akash (Dadlani) and Puneesh (Sharma), I am supporting everyone. They are all nice people but these four are the worst kinds that I have ever come across. They have double standards and are just plain bad at heart.”

Giving an example of the past season when Kushal Tandon was brought back inside the house after facing the similar situation, Priyank said, “I wouldn’t call it unfair for there must have been some reason behind it. Insha Allah, if God wants, I will be in the house soon.”

Well, now let’s wait to know if Bigg Boss 11 makers bring Priyank Sharma back on the show as wild card contestant. What do you think? Share your views in the comments section below.

