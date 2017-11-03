0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sidharth Malhotra reveals the real reason why he rejected Salman Khan’s Race 3.

The Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s entry has made Race 3 one of the most awaited movies of the future. Race and Race 2 have been a blockbuster at the box-office. So, who wouldn’t want to be a part of it? Well, it was Sidharth Malhotra who turned down a role in the film.

Earlier there were many speculations regarding his reasons of rejecting the film. But now, the actor himself has revealed the real reason.

Talking to PTI, he said, “There were talks earlier and nothing really culminated. Now, they have done their casting. I know Ramesh Taurani and Salman Khan and they are wonderful people to work with. Maybe (I will work with them) in the future if not this.”

He added on further saying, “There were no creative differences. There were other things on my plate, so I couldn’t shift things around to do that film. There was a time limitation, they are starting shoot right now and I couldn’t do it. So we couldn’t go ahead with it.”

Talking about working with Salman Khan, he said, “It would have been great to share screen space with Salman.”

Coming back to Race 3, apar from the Sultan actor, it also stars Jacqueline Fernandez. A source told a daily about her role saying, “Jacqueline has an interesting character in this thriller. She will be the one at the helm of things, who will be inspecting the whole situation, much like Abhishek Bachchan in the Dhoom series.”

Talking about the work front of the actor, Sidharth Malhotra is being seen in the latest film Ittefaq, which released on November 3, this year. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna. Sidharth is also working on a film named Aiyaary.

On the other hand, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release on December 22, this year.